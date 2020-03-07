March 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Jazz Saturdays and Cuban Sundays at Sarah’s Jazz Club

By Eleni Philippou00

Nicosia’s only jazz club is going for variety; some nights are jazzy, others are swingy and some bring the sounds of Cuba. At least, that’s what is on the agenda for the next couple of events at Sarah’s Jazz Club.

Tonight is an evening dedicated to jazz with Cypriot pianist Marios Toumbas and singer Charlotte Storer. The two will present an exciting programme of jazz standards by Jerome Kern, Rodgers and Hart and George and Ira Gershwin among others. They are joined by bass player Greg Makamian and drummer Stelios Xydias, both expert rhythm section jazzmen.

Doors open at 8.30pm though the live music will begin an hour later at 9.30pm. The venue, being relatively small, can fill up quickly so it’s best to call and reserve a table.

Towards the end of the month, on March 22, Cuban beats will sound at Sarah’s as band Havana Noche takes over. As their name suggests, the band plays authentic Cuban music genres such as son cubano, salsa, timba and cha cha. The band was formed in Cyprus by percussionist Constadinos Paouros and includes musicians from Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela and Cyprus. After a hiatus it returns for an unforgettable comeback, transmitting the energy, enthusiasm and passion of Latin music.

 

The Charlotte Storer & Marios Toumbas Quartet

Jazz standards. March 7. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Live music at 9.30pm. €5 for students and €10 for adults. Tel: 99-147711

Havana Noche

Cuban music by band. March 22. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Live music at 9.30pm. €5 for students and €10 for adults. Tel: 99-147711



