March 10, 2020

No post to and from Italy until further notice

The Cyprus Post announced on Tuesday that due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy it will not be accepting or sending any mail to Italy since air carriers have started to suspend their flights to and from the country.

This means that there will be delays in the arrival of postal items from there, the Cyprus Post said.  Therefore, it said, acceptance and dispatch of postal items for Italy have been suspended until further notice.



