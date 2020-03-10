March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North closes schools after coronavirus case confirmed (Update 2)

By Jean Christou02063
Closed Ledra Street crossing point (Christos Theodorides)

Schools in the north will be closed until the end of the month while three hotels have been quarantined in Famagusta after Turkish Cypriot authorities confirmed the first case of coronavirus.

The measure was announced have been taken after a German tourist, a 65-year-old woman, who was staying at a hotel in the Famagusta area, tested positive for the virus after being quarantined on Monday night. She had arrived in the north with a group of 30 other people.

The hotel she was staying as well as two other hotels in which her co-travellers are staying, have been quarantined while everyone who came into contact with the woman was being tested.

Reports said the woman was responding well to treatment.



Related posts

No post to and from Italy until further notice

Evie Andreou

President cancels official visit to Austria

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Charles’ and Camilla’s visit to Cyprus in doubt

Jonathan Shkurko

Health ministry issues revised instructions for travellers

Evie Andreou

‘We got the worst possible scenario’ health minister says after a doctor diagnosed positive (Update 3)

Evie Andreou

Airport operator meets, Perdios says ‘tough year ahead’ for tourism

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign