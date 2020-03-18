March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

LIDL Cyprus supports its employees with an emergency allowance of up to 200,000 Euros

By Agathe Venizelou0913

“OUR PEOPLE ARE OUR SPIRIT AND OUR STRENGTH”

Lidl Cyprus is going ahead in providing an emergency allowance of up to EUR 200,000 to all its employees, regardless of their ranking.

The financial renumeration will be paid out proportionally to more than 600 employees along with their salaries in March as a reward for their efforts in ensuring that the company operates smoothly during the unprecedented and ever-changing situation amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“In these unprecedented conditions which we are all experiencing, we feel more than ever the need to acknowledge everyone’s commitment to quickly and effectively adapting to new conditions. We owe a great deal of gratitude to our employees for all their hard work and in particular to those on the front line; Lidl Cyprus’ 17 stores and its coordination center. We stand by all the people in our company in any way we can. For a start, we are rewarding this effort not only in words but with actions,” said Spyros Kondilis, General Manager of Lidl Cyprus.

With determination, flexibility and planning, Lidl Cyprus stands next to its employees, suppliers, supply chain partners and customers in order to cope with this difficult period.

