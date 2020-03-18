Minister repeats March 21 flight ban warning

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos stressed once again on Wednesday that from March 21, all incoming passenger flights to Cypriot airports will be banned.

There will be no exception for any country in a decree to be issued soon, the minister said in a tweet.

“From 21/03 onwards a ban on flights to the airports of the Republic of Cyprus enters into force. A decree will follow, according to which there will be no exception for any country, since this is a universal ban. Exceptions apply only for cases that have been already announced.”

The exceptions already announced include cargo flights.

On Tuesday evening Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced that Cyprus would ban flights from 28 countries for two weeks, starting this Saturday.

Meanwhile, 16 flights arrived on the island by lunchtime Wednesday, nine in Larnaca and seven in Paphos, authorities said.

In Larnaca, three planes arrived empty to carry foreign nationals back to their countries. A Qatar Airways flight landed in the morning carrying 15 passengers – 10 Cypriots, a Briton, two Russians and two Bulgarians.

They were all allowed entry after displaying the necessary papers. Two of the Cypriots were shipping ministry officials.

An Olympic airlines flight carrying two passengers also arrived.

All 17 passengers will be quarantined.

Paphos on Wednesday expected seven flights, all Ryanair. Two are expected to be empty.

One of them, from Liverpool, was expected to touchdown just after lunchtime with six passengers.

Blue Air announced Wednesday that following a decree issued by the President of Romania, declaring state of emergency until April 20 (included), it will have to suspend the operation of its scheduled flights throughout the duration.

As a result, Blue Air cancelled all flights to and from Larnaca between March 18 and April 30.

Transport Ministry permanent secretary Stavros Michail, who is overseeing the processing, said it was a difficult time for Cypriot society and “we must convey people the message that the state is doing everything it can to overcome this invisible enemy.”

“All the state services are working around the clock so that we succeed because we must emerge victorious from this battle against the coronavirus.”





