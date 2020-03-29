March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus and Israel reference hospitals to exchange info on virus

By Staff Reporter049
Famagusta hospital

Famagusta Reference Hospital and Sheba Medical Centre in Israel, will cooperate and exchange expertise amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

An announcement issued by the health ministry in Cyprus says that the cooperation is taking place following a suggestion by the Dean of the Medical Faculty of the University of Nicosia and the Director General of Sheba.

The ICUs of the Nicosia General Hospital and the Sheba Centre will also begin the exchange of treatment protocols and expertise to better support the patients.

It was announced on Thursday that Cyprus would be sending a quantity of chloroquine, which was not specified, to Israel in return for 50 respirators to the island.

Only days before, the Times of Israel reported that Israeli generic drug company Teva would provide 10 million doses of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine free of charge to US hospitals.

The anti-malaria drug is being trialled in a number of countries after a handful of studies indicated it could mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

In the US a man died and his wife was in critical condition after they drank a cleaning product for fish tanks which contained chloroquine phosphate, a different substance to medicinal chloroquine.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Police still looking for missing 28-year-old man

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: foreign ministry announces special platform coming Tuesday for students abroad

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Over 350 more people booked for violating movement ban

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Two arrivals and departures at Paphos airport on Sunday

Staff Reporter

Five arrested on suspicion of dealing cannabis

Staff Reporter

Sunshine interspersed with isolated showers expected Sunday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign