March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigating attempted murder in Lythrodontas

By George Psyllides00

Police were on Tuesday investigating a case of attempted murder after a man was shot in his Nicosia district home with a hunting shotgun.

The man was rushed to hospital and his condition was reportedly not life threatening.

The shooting took place at around 5.20pm in the Lythrodontas area.

Daily Politis reported that the suspected shooter was arrested.



