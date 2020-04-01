April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 3D printers churning out face guards

By Nick Theodoulou00

Plastic face guards are being churned out by people across the island operating 3D printers, offering a small reprieve to health workers on the frontline.

As of yesterday morning, 55 3D printers were working around the clock to produce the personal protective equipment (PPE). So far, 100 have been delivered to Limassol general hospital and another hundred are expected soon.

Operators of the 3D printers are working hard to meet demand, as Larnaca general hospital has asked for 400.

Plastic faceguards, just one of the key components, help protect sensitive mucus membranes – such as the eyes, nose and mouth – from possible coronavirus infection.

As the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds, manufacturers and supply chains cannot keep up with the demand for crucial equipment such as face guards and masks.

Those working in hospitals without PPE have been likened to soldiers fighting in a battle without rifles. This partly explains the disproportionately high infection rate among health care workers.

 

 



