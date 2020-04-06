April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Police release video urging people to stay home

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Police on Monday released a video on Twitter urging people in Cyprus to behave responsibly and follow the measures issued by the government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, spokesperson Marina Christodoulidou says “we all have a responsibility towards our fellow human beings and towards society in general.

“During this difficult time we’re going through, we are staying home and we limit our movements to what is absolutely necessary for our survival”.

Christodoulidou said that the measures in place are necessary to protect all citizens from the coronavirus and to give doctors and nurses around the country the possibility of taking care of those who have already contracted the virus.

She also explained that “police are on the streets for everyone’s safety.”

 



