April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Papantoniou supermarkets donates respirators to Paphos hospital

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Papantoniou supermarkets has donated two respirators to the Paphos General hospital.

The donation aims to bolster the hospital’s ability to cope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital director Dr Spyros Georgiou confirmed that the two respirators will be placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The hospital thanked Papantoniou supermarkets for their contribution.



