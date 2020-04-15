April 15, 2020

BoC announces changes in board

Bank of Cyprus announced Wednesday the appointment of Nicos Sofianos as member of the board of directors,  subject  to  approval  by  the  European  Central  Bank (ECB).

Once approved by the ECB, Sofianos will also participate as a member of the Audit Committee.

Sofianos  is  a  graduate  of  the  University  of  Manchester  in  the  UK  where  he was  awarded  an  honours  degree  in  chemical  engineering,  with  a  major  in mathematical  modelling  and  computer simulation.

He  is  a  qualified  chartered accountant and  one  of  the  founding  partners  of  Deloitte,  Greece.  He retired in 2016 after 40 years in the profession.

Sofianos currently serves as audit committee chairman of Aegean Airlines.

Bank of Cyprus also announced  that Maksim Goldman has informed the boards that   consistent with good corporate governance on rotation matters, he will not be standing for re-election as vice chairman in the upcoming AGM, after having served close to five years in  this  position.

The  Boards  of  BoC Holdings and the Bank further announce that Anat  Bar Gera has submitted her resignation as a member of both boards to pursue alternative business   opportunities.



