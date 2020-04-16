April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Limassol’s Mediterranean Hospital offers free testing to front-line workers

By Gina Agapiou09

A Limassol private hospital is offering free Covid-19 testing to front-line workers in the city.

The team of molecular biologists from the Mediterranean Hospital announced on Thursday they would start performing Real-Time PCR lab test.

The tests will be carried out “with state-of-the-art certified equipment and complying with all necessary safety rules” the hospital said in a written announcement.

Free testing will be provided to district administrators, municipality workers, police officers and fire fighters.

The public can take the test for €60. Priority will be given to front-line workers.

The offer is funded by individuals and companies in the field of Informatics of the Russian Community of Limassol, the hospital said in a statement.

For more information and appointments contact 25 200100 or 96910105.



