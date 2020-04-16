April 16, 2020

Coronavirus: President says signs of hope but a long way to go yet

By Elias Hazou
President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday that hopes have been rising in recent days in the battle against Covid-19 but the end was not yet near.

In a televised Easter message, the president said: “Unfortunately, there is still a long way to go.”

He said that at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, taking into account the advice of scientific advisers, the government had decided on the strategy for gradual easing of restrictive measures.

“I want to be precise and clear,” he added. “What we have decided is the strategy and not the date of implementation of the decision.”

Anastasiades said the implementation would depend “and is completely interwoven with” the course of reducing the number of cases, the continuation of strict observance of the restrictive measures, and the solidarity that the overwhelming majority of people were showing.

“No mistakes are allowed, no complacency is allowed,” he added.

Anastasiades said he sympathised with the impact on the daily lives of people as a result of the lockdown, but also cautioned that this was no time to ease the measures and grow complacent.

He said he was grateful for the sacrifices everyone is making, particularly during this religious time period.

“It is for these feelings of gratitude for all of you, that I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ because it is due to the professionalism, the sacrifices, your patience and patriotism that I am certain we shall once again overcome.”

The president urged the public to stay focused on the task ahead of containing the spread of the coronavirus, despite the understandable urge to go to church.

“This is why I am once again appealing to all: strictly adhere to the protection measures, avoid non-essential movements, and don’t succumb to the temptation to visit your villages or country houses.”

 



