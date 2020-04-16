April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Russian businessman donates €1m for ICU equipment

By George Psyllides01190
A Russian businessman has donated €1m for the procurement of patient monitors to be used by the health services in the fight against the coronavirus.

Roman Semiokin, who was granted citizenship through the island’s citizenship through investment programme, donated the money to the organisation of state health services as a contribution to efforts to tackle the virus.

The monitors will be used in the new ICU wing currently under construction at the Nicosia general hospital. The first batch is expected to arrive in the next few days.

The hoteliers association meanwhile, has donated €100,000 for the same cause.

In a letter to the president, Pasyxe said it wanted to contribute to the effort to tackle the pandemic. The donation is over and above any individual donations made by its members, the letter said.

 



