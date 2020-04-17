April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: cases found at Cyta branch in Nicosia, customs at the airport and Larnaca tax dept

By Evie Andreou00
Photo: CNA

The health ministry on Friday said that coronavirus cases have been detected in a Cyta outlet in Nicosia, at the customs warehouse at the Larnaca airport and the tax department in the same city.

These places have now closed down until all measures are taken to ensure public safety, the ministry said.

It said that the positive cases were detected on Thursday during testing. The Cyta case concerned a branch located at 18 Makarios Avenue in Latsia, the customs warehouse at Larnaca airport and the Larnaca tax department.

The announcement follows a decree stipulating that businesses and other places offering services will be named if employees working there are found positive for coronavirus.

“These facilities will be able to resume operations if the instructions of the medical services and the public health services are followed to the letter, and all the appropriate measures are implemented based on the relevant decrees,” the health ministry said.



