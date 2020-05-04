May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Health ministry to start distributing masks to businesses

By Jonathan Shkurko010

The health ministry will start delivering masks to businesses for employees who will be required to wear them as part of a government decree, an announcement released on Monday said.

The distribution is being carried out with the cooperation of the Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEV), the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce (Keve) and the association representing small businesses (Povek),

Businesses that are not members of any of the above organisations can still contact them and ask for a supply of masks that will at least partially cover their needs.

People who are obliged to wear a mask in their workplace include bus drivers, public sector employees, retail sector employees who are in direct contact with customers such as bakers, pharmacists, shop assistants and supermarket workers.

People that work in construction are required to use single use masks when using their car (no more than two people can be in the vehicle), when using elevators and when they are required to be at a distance less than two metres from each other.

The price cap for single use surgical masks according to a health ministry decree issued on April 15 has been established at €0.70 per item (€27.37 for 50).

Any violation of the decree should be reported to the consumers’ line at 1429.



