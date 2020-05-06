Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concerts planned through May, starting today

Continuing weekly concert streamings, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra has a full programme scheduled for May. This Saturday, May 9, the orchestra will pay tribute to spring with a chamber music concert titled Spring Time: from Vivaldi to Piazzolla.
“This colourful and diverse programme is an enchanting musical attunement into springtime,” the Orchestra said. Pieces by Vivaldi, Mozart and Manuel de Falla among others will be played from 7pm on the Orchestra’s Facebook page as CYSO musicians hope to “bring the musical fragrance of spring right into your home!”
Next on the agenda is another celebration of Beethoven on May 16. “Replacing our Beethoven Cycle concerts, CySO musicians perform precious and delightful chamber works – both, for winds and strings – by one of the most eminent classical composers to honour the 250th anniversary of this genius’ birth. To set us into the mood, Telemann’s short and sunny Fantasy for solo flute opens the programme.”
The streaming to follow on Saturday 23 is a family concert to meet the percussion and clarinet families. The Orchestra’s Principal Timpanist Marios Nicolaou introduces and presents his huge selection of percussion instruments while the Sub-Principal Clarinetist Angelos Angelides demonstrates the unknown and the most popular members of the clarinet family.
The final concert streaming for this month, on May 30, is dedicated to violins as they are the largest group of a symphony orchestra. Concertmaster Wolfgang Schroeder and the orchestra’s two youngest members Savvas Lagou and Marios Ioannou will present an exclusive programme of undisputable violinistic beauty and virtuosity at 7pm.
But you don’t have to wait until then to enjoy high-quality music. On Wednesday, May 6 at 7pm, the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will stream one of its most dazzling productions titled From Gounaris to Sinatra on its Facebook page. A special musical documentary about world art song which will include narration and slide projections.
“Unforgettable melodies from the 20th century (1900-1970) that left a lasting mark on people’s hearts, will travel the audience on a journey from Greece to America,” the orchestra said.
A varied selection of songs including ‘Asta ta mallakia sou’, ‘La vie en rose’, ‘I did it my way’, adored by millions of people around the globe, immortalised by the voices of great singers from Nicos Gounaris to Frank Sinatra, interpreted by renowned soloists Kyros Patsalides, Zoe Nicolaidou and Vakia Stavrou, accompanied by the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and the ARIS Choir of Limassol.