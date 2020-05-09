May 9, 2020

Police arrest Paphos stabbing suspect

Police said Saturday they have arrested a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a stabbing incident that took place in Paphos on Friday afternoon.

The suspect is being questioned in connection with an incident in which a 34-year-old man was seriously injured in various parts of his body by a sharp instrument.

The 34-year-old was found injured outside an apartment building in Paphos where the suspect resides.

He was rushed to hospital where he was treated for wounds to the hand, abdomen, and chest. He is said to be in serious condition.



