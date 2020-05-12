May 12, 2020

Warning after woman selling property that does not exist

The real estate agents’ registration council on Tuesday raised the alarm over a woman in the Larnaca district who has deceived people by collecting large amounts of money for the alleged rent or purchase of properties.

“More specifically, a woman who pretends to be a real estate agent, receives money for renting or buying apartments and / or houses and disappears,” the council said in an announcement.

The case has been reported to the police but the council called on members of the public to be vigilant as regards transactions for buying and selling property and seek the assistance of registered and licensed real estate agents.

The list of registered professionals and companies may be found here: http://sek.com.cy/sek/page.php?pageID=9

 



