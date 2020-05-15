Coronavirus: customers told limit their time at beauty salons to the minimum

The health ministry on Friday issued the guidelines for beauty salons, which are to reopen on May 21, to limit the risk of Covid-19 infection.

According to an announcement by the health services, salons will be solely operating with appointments and a copy of their diary must be kept for up to 20 days.

Clients must be requested to wear a mask whenever possible except during facial treatments.

They should come unaccompanied and there should be only one person per square metre, including staff. Stations must be set two metres apart.

No make-up testers, magazines, newspapers, food, or drinks should be available for customers.

Conversation among clients and staff must also be limited, according to the guidelines.

Work should be organised in such a way so that customers limit their stay to the minimum. Product promotions that would extend a client’s stay should be avoided.

The use of air-conditioning must be avoided, and the establishments must be aired frequently.

There must be disinfectant gel at entry and exit points as well as the toilets. Surfaces need to be regularly cleaned and disinfected throughout the day and between customers.

Contactless transactions are preferred.

Relevant informative material must be put up at the entrance, urging people to avoid entering if they feel unwell.

Workers at beauty salons must be briefed about the new coronavirus and its symptoms prior to the expected reopening on Thursday.

All staff will be checked for a fever daily and will not be allowed to work in case they display symptoms of a respiratory infection.

Regular hand washing is recommended for employees. They must wear a mask and disposable gloves which will be changed between customers.

The guidelines apply to all staff members, including managers, cleaners and receptionists, the ministry said.





