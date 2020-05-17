Cyprus ablaze: five fires across the island

As temperatures topped 42C on Sunday afternoon, Cyprus was dealing with five fires across the island, with two raging in Ayia Napa, one near the Limassol-Nicosia highway in Kakorazia, another in the north and a smaller one in Paphos.

As the fire department brought the one near the Limassol highway under enough control to reopen those sections of the road which had been closed, fire services also had to tackle two separate fires in Ayia Napa which began at around 2pm.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis told the Cyprus News Agency one fire was on the first exit to Ayia Napa from the Larnaca-Paralimni highway and the other was a few metres away, at the Ayia Napa roundabout.

Three firefighting trucks from the Famagusta fire station were at the scene and efforts were underway to get an aircraft to help.

The fire off the Nicosia-Limassol highway in Kakorazia had three aircraft at the scene and the fire services were trying to coordinate sending one to Ayia Napa.

Huge fires were also ongoing in the north in the Diorios and Kormakitis villages. Authorities in the north asked Turkey for help with two helicopters.

Efforts were underway to get the fire under control but winds were making the situation all the more difficult, CNA reported.

Reports on Sigmalive quoted the forestry department chief as saying the north asked the Republic for help.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, ‘Prime Minister’ Ersin Tatar and other top officials were at the scene.

Akinci said it was too soon to say what the cause was. The road between the two villages was closed off.

Meanwhile in Chlorakas, Paphos, the fire services extinguished a fire there shortly before noon. Two fire trucks were at the scene though the fire burnt through two donnums of dry vegetation and garbage. Two homes and two trees sustained minor damage.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause.






