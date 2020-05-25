May 25, 2020

Jean-Baptiste Pater (1695 – 1736) | Leventis Gallery

Pater was a French Rococo painter and draughtsman and the son of sculptor, Antoine Pater. He briefly studied under Jean-Antoine Watteau, who influenced him considerably. As famous as Watteau in his day, Pater was received by the Académie Royale in 1728. He became one of the foremost practitioners of fêtes galantes, a new genre ‘pioneered’ by Jean-Antoine Watteau, which captures the spirit for refinement, informality and the love of nature that was typical of the age. While Pater’s fêtes galantes were deeply inspired by Watteau in composition, setting, and costumes, he had developed his own distinct line that incorporated the joviality of Flemish peasant festivals.

L’Amour en Plein Air depicts an elegant company of luxuriously clad figures relaxing amidst lush greenery, enjoying the pleasures of nature. Grouped around the graceful female figure in the silvery-white gown, an idly amorous party of aristocratic young men and women engage in playful flirtation under the gaze of a reclining statue all’antica, in a scene imbued with a lyrical, poetic air.



