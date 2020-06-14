June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some rain expected Sunday afternoon

By Staff Reporter00
File Photos: Christos Theodorides

Isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon mainly inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to be around 29C inland, 28C on the south and east coasts, 26C on the west and northern coasts and 20C in the higher mountains.

Sunday night temperatures are expected to fall to 16C inland, 18C along the coast and 12C degrees in the mountains.

Monday is expected to be cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures rising to the seasonal average.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Man dies after falling from ladder in Dherynia

Staff Reporter

Wine industry faces worst crisis in memory

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: No new cases

Evie Andreou

President to hold telephone conversation with Ursula von der Leyen

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Bars say new regulations are unfair

Evie Andreou

Organic nut butters: taste good and are healthy too

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign