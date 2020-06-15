June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Pilakoutas Group brings new Mitsubishi Space Star to Cyprus

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Pilakoutas Group brings new Mitsubishi Space Star to Cyprus

A landmark vehicle for Mitsubishi, the new Space Star is now available for purchase in Cyprus.

The new Mitsubishi Space Star is comfortable, practical and automatic, and showcases Mitsubishi’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ design identity.

On the road, it looks imposing while also retaining its agility and practicality due to its compact dimensions. It’s bolstered by new front and rear bumpers, new 15-inch alloy wheels and is available in a wide range of colours. Its impressive interior space can accommodate up to five people.

The new Space Star, with its special Eco mode, impresses with its low fuel consumption and low emissions.

The new Space Star comes at the low price of €12,900. A test drive can be booked now at any Pilakoutas Group showroom.

For more details visit: https://mitsubishi-motors.com.cy/car/space-star/



Related posts

Elliniko Ouzomezedopolio brings summer to the capital

Press Release

Pilakoutas Group’s health and safety measures are all about the details

Press Release

OPAP Cyprus awards to outstanding franchise owners

Press Release

BidX1 launches new property catalogue for July digital auction

Press Release

Staroil joins Bank of Cyprus reward scheme

Press Release

Epic awarded ‘Best Mobile Network in Test’ certification

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign