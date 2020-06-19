June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia taxi drivers to strike on Tuesday, demanding government support

By Andria Kades
Taxi drivers in Nicosia are set to go on strike on Tuesday, calling on the government to prove their support with actions.

In an announcement on Friday, the Nicosia taxi drivers association said their income had been greatly slashed and was still low after lockdown measures were relaxed and airports reopened.

They called on authorities that “previously took initiatives to support the industry…to immediately, practically and effectively” prove their support.

The Limassol branch of the association said they would be deciding on Monday whether they would also strike.



