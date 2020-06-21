June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after child porn found on phone

By Katy Turner085

After receiving a tip off from Europol, members of the police unit to fight electronic crime unit have arrested a 24-year-old for possessing child porn and disseminating it.

He reportedly sent a video of child porn to another person over social media.

A search of his home found a mobile phone, which will be taken for further examination after child sexual pornography files were found on it.



