June 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: hotel employee who tested positive was not in contact with guests

By Annette Chrysostomou0413

A hotel employee who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday was not in any contact with guests, Capital Accommodation Ltd announced on Monday.

The positive case concerns an employee working in what was described in the announcement as auxiliary cleaning areas.

The company was informed of the case on Sunday at noon by the health ministry.

According to Capital Accommodation Ltd, all precautionary measures as per instructions by the health ministry are being taken.

All staff who returned to work had to take a Covid-19 test and the company is in constant contact with the health ministry services. All areas of the hotel will be disinfected again by a specialised crew.

In addition, all contacts were traced by the ministry.

“We consider it our duty to inform the public about this incident”, the company concluded its announcement.



