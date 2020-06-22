June 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Last patient at Famagusta reference hospital discharged

By Annette Chrysostomou06
Staff at Famagusta hospital prepare to bif farewell to their last coronavirus patient (CNA)

The last patient with coronavirus being treated at the reference hospital of the Famagusta general hospital, an 80-year-old man, was discharged on Monday morning, among a round of applause by the morning shift of the ward.

“Number of patients: 0”, read the report for the next shift, said a delighted hospital director Amalia Hadjigianni,

“Today we all feel joy and are moved,” Hadjigianni said, speaking on behalf of the 120 staff members who worked in the coronavirus ward. “Despite the initial fears, doubts and reservations, through teamwork, diligence and collectivity, we managed to complete the difficult task assigned to us.”

She added that during the past few months she was often stressed but knew there was no other option.

Forty beds will remain on standby in case a second wave of the coronavirus starts,

From March 11 until Monday, a total of 152 patients with the virus were hospitalised in Famagusta.

The Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, where those released often spend the rest of their recovery, is currently hosting ten of those who were discharged.

 



Related posts

Tourists book air tickets for Cyprus

Andrew Rosenbaum

Clouds of midges plague Larnaca

Staff Reporter

Eight years for man caught with 10+kg of cannabis

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: situation not worrying but Covid still here Karayiannis says

Jonathan Shkurko

Rapid testing underway at Paphos airport, Larnaca later this week

Nick Theodoulou

Foodstuff and transport costs in Cyprus above EU average, housing cheaper

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign