Artists from both sides and beyond united in song

The lockdown measures that led to the closing of the checkpoints in Cyprus for the first time since they were opened in 2003 has seen a group of the island’s musicians join forces to unite in song.

The song drives home the message that no amount of divisive politics will stop the two communities from reuniting. Recorded by Island Seeds, a collective of nearly 40 musicians from across the divide, the song titled The Time Is Ripe sees the artists sing about unity.

The song’s music and trilingual lyrics in English, Cypriot Greek and Cypriot Turkish were written by songwriter Lefteris Moumtzis, musician/poet Vassilis Philippou and poet Gürgenç Korkmazel, while Andreas Trachonitis of Studio eleven63 in Nicosia mixed and mastered the song. The release today comes with a music video created by Antonis Pouliasis depicting scenes of the Island Seeds artists recording their parts both at Studio eleven63 and from their homes in Cyprus, Germany, the UK, Greece, Canada and the United States.

The Island Seeds collective grew from the United by Sounds programme at the Home For Cooperation, a community centre situated in the demilitarised UN Buffer Zone in the island’s capital. Promoting nights such as Thursday Lives, Rooftop Thursdays and Home Café Concerts, the Home for Cooperation hosts performances involving musicians from both communities. It has not only been the meeting point for multiple Cypriot artists but has prompted venues throughout the island to programme musicians from both sides of the divide. These artists are part of a new generation of creative Cypriots who view the music scene and the interest surrounding co-creation as a response to the Cyprus Problem. Recently celebrating its ninth anniversary, Home For Cooperation is dedicated to peacebuilding and intercultural exchange.

Moumtzis, who has been acting as the project coordinator for the community centre’s music programmes, used his own experiences of hosting collaborations between artists of the two communities as lyrical inspiration. The lockdown elevated his desire for unity and the importance of human interaction: “The title conveys that after all these years of pain, the time is ripe to heal this collective wound and come together as humans to coexist and co-create”.

Korkmazel adds: “To speed up the process of knocking down the wall and to strengthen the bond between the communities we first need to mix! We need to write poems, sing songs, drink and eat together, dance, make love.”

The song is a fresh take on Cyprus’ musical landscape: traditional celebratory dance rhythms meet funky grooves, spoken-word folk poetry interlaces with soulful vocal runs, and quarter-tone saz hooks ride through electric guitar comps. With a multitude of genres having been promoted at Home for Cooperation’s events, the Island Seeds artists each bring their own touch to The Time Is Ripe – whether that be revitalised Cypriot folk practices, jazzy synth solos or psychedelic rock riffs. They are an amalgamation that mirrors Cyprus’ present-day music culture: open-minded, eclectic, and not bound by purist agendas.

Many Island Seeds artists similarly reflect the number of ethnic communities such as musicians of Palestinian, Lebanese and Armenian descent that have long been part of Cyprus’ identity.

“For me, one of the most beautiful feelings is for people to express their love through art together – whether they know each other or not! With the lyrics and music that I have written, I want to turn each person’s gaze towards nature, where it’s much more apparent that the symbiosis of all creatures is harmonious, both within joy and within pain. Let us learn from the trees: Spread our branches out and within our embrace, people will make peace,” says Philippou.

In the end, The Time Is Ripe champions synergy between Cyprus’ communities, just as their musical and cultural tradition has embodied throughout the islan’’s history. The lyrics lay out their proposition in simple terms: Let’s bring our voices together. No theatrical aggression; no babbling academia. Just a warm-hearted celebration of harmony and co-creation.

The music video will premiere on Home For Cooperation’s YouTube channel at 8pm Cyprus time on June 21.





