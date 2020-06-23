June 23, 2020

Lidl first retailer to become Covid face shield certified

Lidl Cyprus has become the first retail company in Cyprus to become Covid-19 face shield certified by TUV Austria Hellas, an Inspection and Certification organisation that awarded the supermarket chain with an ‘Excellent’ rating. The certification recognises the implementation of health and safety guidelines, ensuring the protection of staff members and customers alike. “We are quite proud as the face shield certification confirms the efficacy of the measures we implemented during the coronavirus outbreak, and it reinforces the relationship of trust we have with our customers,” Lidl Cyprus General Manager Spyros Kondilis said.

Lidl Cyprus has implemented a number of proactive measures to ensure:

● Decreasing the possibility of spreading Covid-19 by as much as possible

● High-level prevention of possible exposure to Covid-19

● The ability to manage possible infections in an organised, immediate and fortified way, based on the health and safety guidelines issued by local and international authorities as well as other medical bodies

Lidl Cyprus has proven that social, economic and environmental responsibility are a part of its DNA as it has been seen as a top employer in Cyprus and around Europe for a number of years. During the coronavirus outbreak, Lidl enacted an exemplary system of measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, both for customers and for staff members,” TUV Austria Hellas CEO Ioannis Kallias said.

“TUV Austria Hellas, through its groundbreaking Covid Shield certification system, has certified Lidl as Excellent in the implementation of preventative health and safety measures. We congratulate the dedication shown by both management and staff members,” Kallias added.

Find out more at: https://corporate.lidl.com.cy, www.facebook.com/lidlcy, www.instagram.com/lidl_cyprus, www.twitter.com/Lidl_Cyprus, www.linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus

 



