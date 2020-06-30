Oscar-nominated film to be screened next at Rialto Summer Cinema

June 30, 2020

Rialto Open Air Cinema continues its summer film screenings on July 1, with an uplifting and joyful film about finding connection and creating intimacy under the most difficult of circumstances.

And Then We Danced is a passionate tale of love and liberation set amidst the ultraconservative confines of modern Georgian society. A social drama, it tells the story of the young Merab, a devoted dancer who has been training for years with his partner Mary for a spot in the National Georgian Ensemble.

The arrival of the handsome and gifted dancer Irakli with his perfect form and equipped with a rebellious streak – will awaken forbidden feelings in him and make him confront the conservative society of his country. Irakli throws Merab off-balance, sparking both an intense rivalry and romantic desire that may cause him to risk his future in dance as well as his relationships with Mary and his family.

Set against the graceful rhythms and dances of Georgia, the film premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight of Cannes Film Festival, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film 2020 and received multiple awards for its beautiful storytelling, as well as for the outstanding performances of its cast.

To ensure the safety of all attendees, Rialto requires viewers to purchase their tickets in advance, either online at www.rialto.com or by calling the Rialto’s box office. Two types of tickets will be available for sale: €8 per person (open-air tickets) and €16 per car (drive-in tickets).

Drive-in tickets can only be purchased up to 24 hours before the screening and drivers must park by 8.45pm the latest. To avoid overcrowding, seated viewers are also kindly requested to arrive on time.

 

And Then We Danced

Georgian film screening. July 1. SEK parking lot, behind Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Arrive by 8.45pm the latest. €8 for chair seats and €16 for drive-in tickets. Tel: 7777-7745



