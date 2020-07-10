July 10, 2020

Cyprus meets Schengen criteria over personal data

By Andria Kades

Cyprus has met the criteria to join the Schengen area as far as personal data is concerned, following a decision by the EU Schengen committee, it was announced on Friday.

According to a statement by the commission for personal data protection in Cyprus, the Schengen committee on Thursday adopted a positive report that concluded Cyprus fulfils all criteria for its membership to the Schengen area where personal data is concerned.

“Following this positive development, this paves the way for evaluations in other sectors with the ultimate aim being Cyprus’ full membership in the Schengen area,” the statement by Cyprus’ personal data protection commission said.

 

 



