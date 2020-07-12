Nicosia mayor calls on residents to be patient as two-year roadworks begin on Monday

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis called on the residents of the capital to be patient as roadworks in Makarios avenue are set to begin on Monday, some set to last for over two years.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, he said this was a major project, set to revamp the business area of Makariou, Stasikratous and Evagorou.

“We ask our fellow citizens for their patience and understanding. We believe that there will be some difficultes in the beginning but we hope that gradually with the adjustments, the trouble will decrease.

“It is true that when you try to improve the main driving artery of Nicosia and fix decade-long problems, it requires project that unfortunately cause problems.”

Yiorkadjis said he believed it would be challenging the first few days until citizens got used to it. Traffic police will be at the scene for the first three of four days so as to help resolve any potential problems.

Works which will begin on Monday from the intersection of Spyrou Kyprianou, Digeni Akrita and Makarios avenues, until the tall 360 building in Makarios are set to last for 13 months.

Works on side streets on Makarios Avenue and Anastasiou Levendi street, will span for 26 months, he said.

As soon as the first part of Makarios Avenue is completed, the second part until Evagorou Avenue will begin, set to last for another six to seven months. It will be closed for a total of 19 to 20 months.

Nonetheless, it will be worth it in the end, he said, as the area will be aesthetically more pleasing and far more functional than it currently is. He added he was confident people would prefer to spend time outside on the avenue rather than closed shopping malls.

Parking spots in the area will not close and there will still be access to them, he added. The municipality is trying to find solutions for more parking spots for buildings with offices, residents and staff that no longer have access to underground parking, he told CNA.





