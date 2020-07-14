July 14, 2020

Spehar meets Akinci

The UN Secretary-General’s special representative, Elizabeth Spehar, was scheduled to hold a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Tuesday morning.

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, the meeting is to take place at 11am.

No information was given on what the agenda will be.

Spehar usually holds separate meetings with the two leaders ahead of discussion by the UN Security Council’s discussion on Unficyp’s six-month mandate renewal.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his latest report on the mission, has recommended the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate for another six months.

 



