July 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Second arrest after abduction of Larnaca man

By Katy Turner00

A second person was arrested on Saturday night over the abduction and robbing of a 33-year-old in Larnaca.

According to the police, evidence was given against a 26-year-old who was then arrested.

His arrest follows that of a 25-year-old who on Thursday was remanded for eight days.

The police are continuing to search for another 26-year-old for whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

Police investigations started on Thursday when the 33-year-old was reported missing from his home in Larnaca.

He had left his home at 2.20pm on Wednesday with two other people, aged 25 and 26.

One hour later he contacted a friend by phone and told them that the 26-year-old and another man had taken him to an unknown area, attacked him and robbed him. They had also tried to take his mobile phone.

Police examinations show that the 33-year-old’s phone was turned off shortly after he contacted his friend.



Related posts

Mother given minutes to say goodbye

Nick Theodoulou

Final building permit issued for EuroAsia Interconnector converter station

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Six new cases (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Extra tests after concerns over ‘orphan’ cases

Evie Andreou

Life doesn’t stop at 50!

Alix Norman

Chevron ‘remains interested’ in East Med after Noble buyout

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign