July 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus considering buying weapons from France

By Elias Hazou059
The Turkish seismic vessel Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa

Cyprus is considering purchasing further weapons from France, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from media, Petrides said: “Yes, various weapons and other systems are being assessed.”

He said the potential purchase from France came under the broader policy of enhancing Cypriot-French bilateral cooperation – announced by President Nicos Anastasiades during his recent state visit to Paris.

Petrides, accompanying the president on that visit, had a one-on-one meeting with his French counterpart Florence Parly.

The two discussed developments in the eastern Mediterranean – particularly Turkey’s aggressive posture – and later told media that Cyprus and France intend to deepen their defence cooperation.

Meanwhile also on Tuesday Turkish authorities issued a new marine advisory, or Navtex, reserving for seismic surveys a sea area in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

The Navtev runs from Tuesday to September 20. The surveys, to be carried out by the Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa vessel, are east of Famagusta. The reserved area covers large swathes of Cyprus’ offshore blocks 2 and 3, and a small part of block 13.



