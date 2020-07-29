Turkish lira drops to record low against euro

The Turkish lira hit a new record low against the euro on Tuesday, as investors worried about the country’s declining foreign exchange reserves, rising foreign currency debt, and possible sanctions from the EU.
The Turkish lira traded briefly at a record high of 8.1733 against the euro during morning trading in London.
According to the American network CNBC, the euro, which is at the highest level of the last two years against the dollar, has strengthened by about 22 per cent against the Turkish lira on an annual basis, according to Reuters Eikon.
The new fall in the lira comes at a time when Turkish state-owned banks have been making aggressive $2 billion in dollar sales this week alone in a bid to support the Turkish currency, according to the Financial Times.
He adds that the country’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen dramatically in recent months, with rising inflation and the devaluation of the Turkish currency now seem inevitable.
The Turkish central bank managed to keep the value of the pound against the dollar relatively stable at around 6.85 pounds per dollar since mid-June, after hitting a record low of 7.269 pounds per dollar in early May, but fell against the dollar on Tuesday. again, at 9 6,945, with many analysts estimating that this new development has to do with a lack of foreign exchange.
“I think the sale of Turkish lira was in progress and for some reason one of the state-owned banks backed down, creating a temporary shortage of foreign exchange. “This has exacerbated the continuing pressure on the foreign exchange market,” Timothy Ash, senior strategic emerging market analyst at Bluebay Asset Management, told CNBC.
“Given the level of intervention of state-owned banks on a regular basis, it is difficult to say that the Turkish lira is a floating currency or that the Central Bank of Turkey is really targeting inflation,” Ash continued.
“The Turkish lira now has a very manageable exchange rate,” he said.
Separately, the Governor of the Turkish Central Bank Murat Uysal told the press on Wednesday that he expected inflation to slow beginning in July. Most economists, on the other hand, expect inflation to continue to rise until the end of this year.