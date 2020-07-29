July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Turkish parliament passes social media law to regulate content

By Reuters News Service00

Turkey’s parliament passed a government-backed law regulating social media on Wednesday, that critics said will increase censorship and help authorities silence dissent.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, which has a majority with an allied nationalist party, had backed the bill. The assembly began debate of the new regulations on Tuesday, and its passage was as announced by parliament on Twitter.

The law requires foreign social media sites to appoint Turkish-based representatives to address authorities’ concerns over content and includes deadlines for removal of material they take exception to.

Companies could face fines, blocked advertisements or have bandwidth slashed by up to 90%, essentially blocking access, under the new regulations.



Related posts

Italian PM Conte wins backing to extend COVID-19 emergency period

Reuters News Service

Turkish social media bill presages ‘new dark era’ of censorship, say critics

Reuters News Service

German police dig up garden in McCann investigation

Press Association

Spain slams British, German travel advisories as discriminatory

Reuters News Service

Masks to be compulsory at more indoor public spaces in Greece

Reuters News Service

Turkey says may pause Mediterranean energy work pending Greece talks

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign