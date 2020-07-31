July 31, 2020

Cablenet launches TV GO app

Cablenet has launched the new Cablenet TV GO app so that Subscribers can enjoy their favourite TV programmes wherever they might be, whether at home or on the go.

With the new app, Cablenet Subscribers that have TV Service will easily, wherever they might be, be able to enjoy over 60 channels or watch their favourite show whenever they want with the Replay TV function, as well as schedule its recording with the Record TV feature.

Specifically, with the Cablenet TV GO app, Cablenet Subscribers will be able to:

  • Watch selected channels, depending on their choice of Cablenet TV Service.
  • Watch their favourite show up to 7 days after its first screening via Replay TV.
  • Interrupt, stop and continue watching live programming.
  • See which programme is popular at any specific time, according to audience trends.
  • See channels’ weekly schedule at any given time.
  • Create different profiles under their account and activate the Parental Control function

The app is available on the App Store and on Google Play. Cablenet Subscribers that have TV Service can download it now for a unique experience with the capabilities offered by the Cablenet TV GO app.

The Cablenet TV GO app is offered to TV Service Subscribers that have chosen the Variety TV, Variety Xtra TV or Complete TV pack.

For further information regarding the app’s features and to activate it, visit www.cablenet.com.cy/tvgoapp



