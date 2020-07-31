July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus will accept UK NHS negative tests with specific details

By Evie Andreou0316

The government on Friday announced that it would accept negative coronavirus test certificates issued by the British NHS from passengers arriving from the UK.

Following days of confusion, the transport ministry issued a statement clarifying that if passengers from the UK hold an ‘NHS Covid-19 notification’ they need to submit it along with their appointment confirmation email.

The ministry said that following the announcement that the UK will be classified as category B as of Saturday, people wishing to fly to Cyprus from the UK are required to obtain a CyprusFlightPass.

Passengers arriving from category B countries need to present a negative coronavirus (RT-PCR) certificate not older than 72 hours. Passengers are required to upload the negative Covid-19 test certificate clearly indicating the date and time the test was conducted (within the last 72 hours before departure time).

In the case of arrivals from the UK, the ministry said people with an NHS test certificate need to upload on the CyprusFlightPass online form, in a single document (pdf, jpeg):

  1. a)    A negative “NHS Covid-19 notification”
  2. b)    “Test Site Pass” (Appointment Confirmation email) clearly indicating the date and time of the test appointment. The 72 hours timeframe counts from the scheduled time of the appointment.

In addition to obtaining the CyprusFlightPass, passengers are required to carry with them, in hard copy or electronically, both documents (a and b as above).

Applications at the CyprusFlightPass may be submitted from 20:00 (UK time), on July 31.



