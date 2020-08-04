August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Best time to see meteor shower next Tuesday and Wednesday

By Andria Kades00

The Perseids meteor shower will peak in Cyprus on Wednesday, August 12, Nicosia science museum 1010Asteroskopeion said on Tuesday.

Members of the public can observe the meteor shower from anywhere across the country, facing northeast without any special equipment as long as there is not too much artificial light.

The best time to observe Perseids is past midnight on August 11 and 12.

The phenomenon takes place nine days after the full moon, which was on August 3.

The Zenithal hourly rate, which is the number of meteors seen per hour, is expected to reach 100. The number of visible meteors however is expected to be reduced due to the brightness of the moon.



