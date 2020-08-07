August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Six police officers suspended over corruption investigation

By Andria Kades00

Six police officers from across the island were suspended on Friday in connection with a corruption investigation.

The decision came from the force’s chief Stelios Papatheodorou.

A police spokesman remained tight-lipped when asked by the Cyprus Mail for more information about the corruption case.

He did not clarify whether it was a new case that came to light or an older investigation that was reaching its conclusion.



Related posts

Great response to Lebanon’s call for help, says Volunteerism Commisioner

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot rescue teams start work in Beirut

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus among four countries offering to act as neutral venues for UEFA matches

Reuters News Service

Arrest after drugs found

Annette Chrysostomou

Animal Party condemns horse races in the heat

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Paphos bar fined €4,000 for breaking decree (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign