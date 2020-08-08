August 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire raging between Paphos and Limassol

By George Psyllides00

Authorities on evacuated a village in the district of Limassol early Saturday as a large fire raged out of control in the area.

The fire broke out at around 2am in the area of Mousere, Archimandrita, and Dora. Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the village of Dora had been evacuated by civil defence and the police.

A large ground force was battling the flames assisted by five aircraft.



