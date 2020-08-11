August 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Blood stocks ‘dangerously low’ plea is issued for donors

By Evie Andreou0295
Photo: CNA

The health ministry’s blood bank on Tuesday made a plea for blood donations to meet urgent needs during the summer holidays.

The cancellation of many blood drives in schools and universities due to the pandemic during spring has led to dangerously low reserves, it said, “despite the great effort made for several days to recover blood stocks.”

The exclusion of a large number of blood donors due to the health and safety protection measures taken due to the pandemic was another reason.

As a result, there is not enough blood supply to meet needs during the summer holiday season.

The blood bank is calling on all blood donors but also people who have not done this so far, to go to their nearest blood centres for donations.

“Patients at the operating tables, njured people, people in need if transfusions, and many others are waiting for your offer as the most valuable gift to them,” the blodd bank said.

It added that people who travelled abroad cannot donate blood until 28 days have passed since their arrival. People who have coronavirus symptoms or are contacts of people who were diagnosed with the virus or were suspected of having the virus will also not be able to temporarily donate blood, it said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the following centres will be operating:

Nicosia: Engomi centre between 7.30am & 8pm. Tel.:  22809098

Limassol: Blood donation centre at the Church hall of Ayios Georgios Havouuzas between 7.30am & 8pm. Tel.: 96651547

Larnaca: Blood donation centre on the third floor of the new wing of the Larnaca general hospital. On Tuesday between 7.30am & 8pm, on Wednesday between 7.30am & 2.30pm. Tel.: 24800402.

Paphos: Blood donation centre at the hall of the churches of Apostles Paul and Varnavas on Ellados street. On Tuesday between 7.30am & 2.30pm, on Wednesday between 7.30am & 7pm. Tel.: 96651549.

Famagusta: Blood donation centre at the hall of the church of Virgin Maty in Paralimni between 7.30am & 7pm. Tel.: 96651537.

 



