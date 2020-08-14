August 14, 2020

Fifteenth anniversary of Helios crash

By Evie Andreou00
Greece Airplane Crash
The tail fin of Helios airlines Boeing 737 at the crash site August 14, 2005

Friday is the 15th anniversary since the crash of the now defunct Cypriot Helios Airways airplane near Athens which killed all 121 people on board.

The Boeing 737-300 – Flight ZU522 – had departed Larnaca airport on the morning of Sunday, August 14, 2005 for Prague travelling via Athens. It crashed at 12.04pm near the village of Grammatiko, around 30 kilometres from Athens international airport, killing all 121 – 115 passengers and six crew – on board.

The relatives of the victims have held memorials for their oved ones, while, as every year, a memorial was to also be held on Friday morning in Greece, in the church erected near the site of the crash in memory of the victims.

Cyprus’ ambassador to Athens, Kyriacos Kenevezos was to attend the memorial. It was not possible for the relatives of the victims to travel from Cyprus this year due to the pandemic restrictions.

 



