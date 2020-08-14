August 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Forty migrants arrive via north

By Evie Andreou00
Pournara migrant reception centre (File photo)

Forty migrants who arrived early on Friday from the north have been taken to the Pournara reception centre, police said.

The group, 17 of whom are women and children, was spotted near Peristerona at around 6am.

They were taken to the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia. They were to also be tested for coronavirus and placed in isolation.

 

 



Related posts

Last day for Lebanon food donations

Evie Andreou

Fifteenth anniversary of Helios crash

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Twelve businesses booked for violations

Staff Reporter

Man critical after being run over

Staff Reporter

Islandwide study to determine use of drugs during lockdown

Jean Christou

Our View: Nicosia municipality needs more state help with migrant housing

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign