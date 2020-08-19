August 19, 2020

Review board to discuss Paphos-Polis road on September 15

By Staff Reporter

The tenders review board for the planned new Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road will convene on September 15 following an appeal submitted by one of the bidders, chairman of the Paphos Chamber of Commerce Yiorgos Mais said on Wednesday.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that that the hearing had been initially scheduled for earlier but was postponed because the company filing the appeal is from Greece and its representatives could not travel to Cyprus because of restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Once the hearing is held, the tenders review board must rule within 45 days whether the tender was correctly awarded to the winning company or not. Once a decision is announced, affected companies have the right should they wish to file an appeal in court.

Mais that if the tenders review board upholds the initial decision awarding the contract, the Paphos Chamber has been assured by the Transport Minister that the government will go ahead with activating the awarding of the contract.

The Council of Ministers only recently described the road as a public interest project that will help the area.

The first phase of the Paphos-Polis highway project is estimated to cost some €70m.

Communities in northern Paphos have long been pressing for the construction of a highway they say is essential to end the isolation which is holding back economic growth in the area.



Staff Reporter

