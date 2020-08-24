August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Russia World

Siberian doctors say they saved Kremlin critic Navalny’s life

By Reuters News Service00
Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Receives Medical Treatment In Berlin
Police officers guard the surroundings of the Charite Mitte Hospital Complex, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is receiving medical treatment, in Berlin, Germany August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday that they had saved his life but that they had not found traces of poison in his system.

Navalny, a long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin, fell gravely ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was a poisoning and was airlifted to Germany for treatment on Saturday.

“We saved his life with great effort and work,” head doctor Alexander Murakhovsky told reporters at a news conference in the Siberian city of Omsk.

“If we had found some kind of poison that was somehow confirmed then it would have been a lot easier for us. It would have been a clear diagnosis, a clear condition and a well-known course of treatment,” said Anatoly Kalinichenko, a senior doctor at the hospital.

The Russian doctors denied they had come under pressure from authorities while treating Navalny.

Navalny’s allies had accused doctors of holding up Navalny’s evacuation to Germany. The doctors initially said Navalny was not in a fit state to be transported there for treatment.

Jaka Bizilj, founder of Germany’s Cinema for Peace Foundation, told mass tabloid Bild over the weekend that Navalny, who is being treated in a German hospital, would survive.

He said: “Navalny will survive poison attack, but be incapacitated for months as a politician.”

But Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s spokeswoman, said that there were still no new details about the politician’s condition and that only she or the doctors treating him would be able to provide reliable information.



Related posts

Vaccine: The Hope of Defeating COVID-19

Press Release

Curfew imposed in Wisconsin town as Black man shot by police

Reuters News Service

Trump’s sister says he has ‘no principles’ and is cruel

Reuters News Service

Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

Reuters News Service

Belarusian protesters pack capital, army issues warning

Reuters News Service

Former Ukrainian premier Tymoshenko tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign