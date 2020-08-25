Police continue Lefkara murder investigation

A 25-year-old man suspected of stabbing his father to death in Lekfara took the victim’s wallet and clothes with him to make the crime look like a robbery the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday citing informed sources.

It added that police are looking for both the clothes and the wallet as well as the clothes the suspect was wearing that day.

The suspect was remanded in police custody for eight days by Larnaca district court on Monday, a day after the body of Frederic George Clifford Brian, 64, was found in a state of advanced decay at the remote shack he had turned into his home.

The murder is believed to have been committed on August 9.

Police yesterday found the knife allegedly used as a murder weapon after the suspect reportedly told them where it was.

The 25-year-old has reportedly given a voluntary statement to police admitting to going to his father’s house a 3 am on August 9 and allegedly stabbing him to death.

He told police he had acted after finding out that the 64-year-old was seeking custody of his underage sister who is currently in the care of the welfare services.

Police are also investigating the living conditions of the 64-year-old in the pre-fabricated housing in a remote area in the hills near Lefkara. The suspect will also be examined by a state psychiatrist, while a report is expected from the welfare services concerning alleged incidents of violence in the family.

Made up of three boys and two girls aged 28, 27, 25, 20 and 15, the family was being monitored by the welfare services. The youngest was under the services’ care and living in a shelter for minors.

Police are expected to take about 30 statements from the suspect’s residence as well as his familial and professional environment and will also revisit the scene for further examinations. Police are also looking for CCTV footage to track the suspect’s movements before and after the crime.

The suspect will also take police along the route he followed, to and from his father’s house while evidence taken from the scene will be tested for DNA.

Police had gone looking for the victim at the shack where he had been living the past seven years after he was reported as missing by a friend.





