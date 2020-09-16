September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

European Council President given buffer zone tour

By Michael Theodoulou00
Bhuffer2

European Council President Charles Michel was given a tour of the Buffer Zone on Wednesday as part of his visit to Cyprus.

Michel was flanked by head of Unficyp Elizabeth Spehar as he was given a tour along sections of the north-south dividing line.

“One island – two communities,” Michel wrote on Twitter, further saying that: “Learning about their concrete cooperation initiatives and listening to their views on prospects of peaceful settlement.

“The EU must be more involved in the Cyprus peace process led by the UN,” he said.

His tour through the old streets of the walled city featured familiar reminders of the decades old conflict: delapitated buildings, barbed wire and neglected streets.

Earlier in the day, Michel met President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential palace.

Anastasiades stressed the need for all parties to work towards resuming talks towards finding a comprehensive solution. He said this must be achieved in accordance with UN resolutions, EU values and relevant laws.



Related posts

Larnaca district office says paying lifeguards has not put them in debt

Jonathan Shkurko

Parents complain unfair for teachers to be allowed to remove masks

Evie Andreou

Local government workers to down tools for an hour

Peter Michael

‘Europe’s moment’: EU chief calls for unity to confront crises (Update)

Reuters News Service

Pasydy union elects new head

Evie Andreou

Parliamentary staff not responsible for Al Jazeera leak

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign